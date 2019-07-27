Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $40.63. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 3,573 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

