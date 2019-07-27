Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,350,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $869,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

