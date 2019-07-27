Ethos Hits One Day Volume of $352,007.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Ethos has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $352,007.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last week, Ethos has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00293356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.01609402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00118664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

