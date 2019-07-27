Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CLWT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.35. 40,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

