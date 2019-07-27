Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. 441,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.46.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.