EventChain Reaches One Day Volume of $3,814.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $180,965.00 and $3,814.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.66 or 0.06134542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

