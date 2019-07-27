ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $66.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. 115,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,812. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,285,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,394,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of ExlService by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.