Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,022. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.60. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

