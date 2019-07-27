Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group to $156.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.34.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,142,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

