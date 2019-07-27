Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $160.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $153.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.34.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.42. 9,142,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,495. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Markston International LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

