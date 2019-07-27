Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $177,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

