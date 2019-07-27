Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 41.1% in July

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 135,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 140,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 233,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $650,000.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curt H. Labelle purchased 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.