Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,658,700 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 3,746,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 166,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,729. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,739.81% and a negative return on equity of 195.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Landis purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.