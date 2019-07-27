Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Nomura raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

FB opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.39. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $572.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

