Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $215.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

“We expect FB to report inline to slightly better 2Q19 results and to reiterate prior OpEx/CapEx guidance on 7/24. Conversations with marketers suggest that advertiser demand remained strong and steady in 2Q19, showing Y/Y acceleration in spend for their sample set, driven by strength in mobile, Video and IG. While the upheaval around user privacy has had no noticeable impact on demand, regulatory scrutiny remains intense, with the FTC recommending a $5B fine for violating the 2011 consent decree with yet unknown changes to its business practices. We maintain a Buy rating/$215 PT.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

