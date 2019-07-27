Factom (FCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $218,615.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00039843 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Poloniex, Bit-Z and Bittrex. Over the last week, Factom has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Factom has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $218,615.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00293635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.01605002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,676,554 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BCEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

