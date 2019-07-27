Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.67. 149,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,642. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.68. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $354.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total transaction of $2,121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $2,463,007.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,839. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.