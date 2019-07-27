Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 56,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

