Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 836,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,477. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.