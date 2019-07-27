Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 58,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

