Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 150,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

