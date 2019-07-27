Financial Analysis: Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) vs. China Mobile (NASDAQ:CHL)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. China Mobile pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 3.09% 5.59% 1.98% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and China Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $232.47 million 0.45 $9.08 million N/A N/A China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.67 $17.80 billion $4.16 10.45

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Communications Systems Group and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Mobile 2 3 4 0 2.22

China Mobile has a consensus target price of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.89%. Given China Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats China Mobile on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

