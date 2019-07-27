Financial Contrast: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TrueCar $353.57 million 1.57 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -20.27

Zoom Video Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A TrueCar -9.39% -7.97% -6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 8 8 0 2.33 TrueCar 1 9 0 0 1.90

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $85.26, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $9.41, indicating a potential upside of 78.46%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats TrueCar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

