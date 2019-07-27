Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.66

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and traded as high as $28.61. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1,546,205 shares traded.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

