Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNSR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Finisar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Finisar to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finisar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,308. Finisar has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNSR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 5,554,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,694,000 after buying an additional 1,593,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,944,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Finisar by 274.8% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 996,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after buying an additional 730,646 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finisar by 28.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,789,000 after buying an additional 390,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Finisar by 127.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 603,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

