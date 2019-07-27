FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 12.8% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $459.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

