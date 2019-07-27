First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 642,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,793. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,739,000 after buying an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,825,000 after buying an additional 1,477,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,765,000 after buying an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $43.75 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

