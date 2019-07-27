First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 12,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Get First Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Bank in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.