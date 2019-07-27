First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Given $46.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Financial by 1,505.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. 183,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.