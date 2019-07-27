First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 18.97%.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 193,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 71,972.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

