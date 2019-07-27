First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

INBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. 24,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

