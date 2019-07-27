First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 234,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $50.22.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76 shares of company stock worth $2,656. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Merchants by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on First Merchants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.