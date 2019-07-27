First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.