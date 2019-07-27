First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th.

FQVLF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

