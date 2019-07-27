First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Shares Down 1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.45, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

