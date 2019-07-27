First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 68.9% in July

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on FUSB. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.05.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.