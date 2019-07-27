FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.77 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 58,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 107,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

