FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

FSV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.02.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $402,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 193,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,736,000 after buying an additional 143,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

