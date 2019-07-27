Fis Group Inc. Buys 17,091 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fis Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.9% of Fis Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,797. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $60.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.70.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

