Fis Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,792 Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. 3,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

