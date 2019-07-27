Fis Group Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Fis Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems makes up approximately 0.4% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.