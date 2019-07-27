Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. 22,063,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

