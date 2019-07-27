Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.39-3.52 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.39-3.52 EPS.

FISV stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 22,063,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,572,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after buying an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

