Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,650. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.