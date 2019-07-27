Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 1,116,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.07.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,172.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,000 shares of company stock worth $21,701,600 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

