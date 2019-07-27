Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,344,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after buying an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.