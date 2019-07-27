Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $7.79 on Friday, hitting $383.79. 553,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,411. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $298.11 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.47.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

