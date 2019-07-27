Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 179.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.00. The company had a trading volume of 161,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,664. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $502.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.27.

In related news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,135,018. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

