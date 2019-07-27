Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $276,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,003,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 105.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 4,546,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.