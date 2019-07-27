FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $302.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.93.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $287.23 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $296.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $146,695,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,835,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.